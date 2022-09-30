Additional forces being deployed to DPR’s Krasny Liman — DPR’s head

MOSCOW, September 30. /TASS/. Additional troops are being deployed to the city of Krasny Liman in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), where fierce fighting with Ukrainian forces continues, DPR’s head, Denis Pushilin, said on Friday.

"Troops [in Krasny Liman] are being reinforces. But top priority is always given to military expedience and commanders are making balance decisions depending on the situation," he said.

According to Pushilin, the situation around Krasny Liman remains serious. "The situation remains difficult. At the moment our forces that remain [there] withstand constant enemy attacks. The enemy is taking exhaustive additional measures and pulling up reserves, including some from Seversk (a Kiev-controlled city located southeast of Krasny Liman - TASS)," Pushilin said. "The guys are holding on with their last strength."

"The situation is complicated, I will not mislead anyone," he said. At the same time, he stressed that the allied forces were doing everything in their power "in order to retain positions and preserve personnel."

"This is largely a top priority," Pushilin concluded.

Pushilin said earlier on Friday that Krasny Liman had been half encircled by Ukrainian troops, but the road to Svatovo in the Lugansk People’s Republic was controlled by allied forces. He also told about the difficult situation near the settlements of Yampol and Drobyshevo near Krasny Liman, where Ukraine had deployed serious forces.

Krasny Liman in a city in the north of the DPR with a population of more than 20,000. It is a large railway hub. The city was liberated by allied forces on May 28, but since mid-September, Ukrainian troops have been attempted to take it.