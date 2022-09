SEOUL, September 29. /TASS/. North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles, Yonhap reported Thursday citing the military.

According to the report, the missiles were fired from the area of the city of Suncheon towards the Sea of Japan.

Since the beginning of this year, DPRK carried out 20 weapon tests. The last took place on September 28. Back then, two North Korean ballistic missiles traveled 300 and 350 kilometers, correspondingly, with maximum altitude of about 50 km.