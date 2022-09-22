Conscripts not to be involved in special military operation, Defense Ministry notes

MOSCOW, September 22. /TASS/. Conscripts are not being involved in the special military operation in Ukraine, and will be dismissed and sent back to their home once their service is over, says Vladimir Tsimlyansky, representative of the Russian General Staff Main Organizational Mobilization Directorate.

"I would like to underscore that conscripted citizens will not be involved in the special military operation in Ukraine, and all conscripted servicemen, whose service term is over, will be dismissed on time and sent to their places of residence," he said.