Russian servicemen destroy two American M777 howitzers near Knyazevka, Kherson Region

MOSCOW, August 21. /TASS/. The Russian military in the course of the special operation in Ukraine destroyed two American M777 howitzers in combat positions near Knyazevka in the Kherson Region, Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Lieutenant General Igor Konashenkov announced on Sunday.

"Two American M777 howitzers were destroyed while in combat positions near the Knyazevka settlement in the Kherson Region," he said.

According to Konashenkov, strikes by tactical and army aviation, missile troops and artillery on military facilities in Ukraine continue. During the day, six command posts of the Ukrainian military were hit, including the 14th Mechanized Brigade in the Rogan district of the Kharkov Region, battalions of the 54th, 93rd and 64th Mechanized Brigades in the Yagodnoye, Artemovsk areas of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) and Charivnoye areas of the Zaporozhye Region, as well as the Ukrainian personnel and military equipment in 167 areas.

Six missile and artillery weapons and ammunition depots in the districts of Charivnoye of the Zaporozhye Region, Konstantinovka, Zvanovka, Ilyinka, Galitsynovka and Kirovo in Donetsk People's Republic, two fuel depots for military equipment in the districts of Galitsynovka and Konstantinovka in DPR were destroyed. In addition, a temporary deployment point of the Right Sector nationalist group, which is outlawed in Russia, was destroyed near Tsukurino in the Donetsk People's Republic.