Almost 16,000 hectares checked for mines by Russian specialists in Donbass – top brass

MOSCOW, August 11. /TASS/. Russian mine disposal specialists have cleared of mines an area of 15,983.21 hectares in the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics (DPR and LPR), Mikhail Mizintsev, the headquarters head and chief of Russia’s National Defense Management Center, said on Wednesday.

According to Mizintsev, who also heads the Russian Joint Coordination Headquarters for Humanitarian Response in Ukraine, Russian specialists continue mine clearance operations in the DPR and LPR. "A total of 15,983.21 hectares, 718 buildings, including 13 socially important facilities, four bridges and 130.98 kilometers of motorways have been surveyed. As many as 468,985 explosive hazards have been spotted and destroyed," he said.