MOSCOW, August 7./TASS/. The Russian Armed Forces struck a site in Artyomovsk (DPR), where units of a Ukrainian mechanized brigade are stationed, eliminating up to 130 troops, Defense Ministry Spokesman Igor Konashenkov reported on Sunday.

"Up to 130 servicemen, as well as eight pieces of automotive vehicles and hardware were destroyed in a strike from the Russian Aerospace Forces on a temporary station of units of the 72nd mechanized brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces deployed to the territory of an agricultural enterprise in the city of Artyomovsk in the Donetsk People's Republic," Konashenkov said.

Besides, Russian troops eliminated over 100 nationalists in Kharkov, he added.