Russian air defenses down eight Ukrainian drones in past 24 hours - top brass

MOSCOW, August 7. /TASS/. Russian air defense forces brought down eight Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in the past 24 hours, and intercepted a rocket fired from a multiple rocket launcher in the DPR and in the south of Ukraine, Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Major-General Igor Konashenkov said on Sunday.

"During the past 24 hours, Russian air defense weapons shot down eight Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles in the area of Krasnoye, Chernovy Yar, Dibrovnoye and Petropalovka settlements in the Kharkov Region, as well as Staromikhailovka, Rovnopol, Ternopol and Malinovka settlements in the Donetsk People's Republic and the city of Donetsk. One multiple rocket launcher shell was also intercepted near Kamenka, Kharkov region," Konashenkov said.

The Russian Armed Forces have neutralized four platoons of Grad multiple rocket launchers and two platoons of Msta-B howitzers, Konashenko told.

"As part of the counterbattery activities, four platoons of Grad MLRS, two platoons of Msta-B guns, a platoon of Giatsint-B guns at firing positions were neutralized in the area of Dzerzhinsk, Sukhaya Balka, Lastochkino and Krasnogorovka settlements in the Donetsk People's Republic," Konashenkov specified.