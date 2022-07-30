Russian air defense down 13 UAVs over day, intercept 6 MLRS shells, two Tochka-U missiles

MOSCOW, July 30. /TASS/. Russian air defense systems shot down thirteen Ukrainian UAVs, intercepted six Ukrainian shells from multiple launch rocket systems, as well as two Tochka-U ballistic missiles, official representative of the Russian Defense Ministry, Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov said on Saturday.

"Russian air defense systems shot down 13 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles in the areas of the settlements of Brazhkovka, Glubokoe, Donetsk, Novaya Dmitrovka, Velyka Kamyshevakha, Chervonaya Gusarovka, Izyum, Petropavlovka in the Kharkov region, Peski in the Donetsk People's Republic and Kherson over the day. In addition, six shells from multiple launch rocket systems were intercepted over the settlements of Novaya Kakhovka, Chervony Mayak, and two Tochka-U ballistic missiles - in the area of the settlement of Staraya Mayachka in the Kherson region," he said.