MOSCOW, July 16. /TASS/. Ukraine’s nationalists deployed heavy artillery and MLRS in a school in Odessa and mined approaches to the educational institution, chief of the Russian National Defense Control Center Colonel General Mikhail Mizintsev said on Saturday.

"In Odessa, on the territory of school No. 100 in Vernenskaya Street, Ukraine’s army units stationed armored vehicles, heavy artillery and MLRS, and set checkpoints along the perimeter of the educational institution. Approaches to the institution are mined but local population is deliberately not informed about it," Mizintsev said.