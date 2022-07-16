Ukrainian nationalists deploy machine guns, MANPADS in Kharkov’s residential houses

MOSCOW, July 16. /TASS/. Ukrainian armed units placed machine guns and man-portable air defense systems (MANPADS) in residential houses in Kharkov, chief of the Russian National Defense Control Center Colonel General Mikhail Mizintsev said on Saturday.

"Ukrainian armed units organized positions of heavy machine guns and MANPADS crews and ammunition depots in Kharkov on lower and upper storeys and roofs of apartment houses in Pushkinskaya Street," Mizintsev said.

"Local residents are prohibited from leaving their apartments; all the attempts of citizens to evacuate to safe areas are prevented in the harsh way," he added.