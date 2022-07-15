Over 353 tonnes of humanitarian aid delivered to DPR, LPR, southern Ukraine in past day

MOSCOW, July 15. /TASS/. More than 353 tonnes of humanitarian cargoes were delivered to people in the Donetsk and People’s Republic (DPR) and in the Zaporozhye and Kharkov regions during the day, Mikhail Mizintsev, chief of Russia’s National Defense Management Center, said on Friday.

"Five humanitarian operations were conducted on July 15, 2022 in the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics and in the Kharkov and Zaporozhye regions. A total of 353.8 tonnes of humanitarian aid were distributed among people," he said.

According to Mizintsev, who also heads the Russian Joint Coordination Headquarters for Humanitarian Response in Ukraine, since March 2, a total of 46,206.8 tonnes of humanitarian cargoes have already been delivered to Ukraine by Russia. As many as 1,311 humanitarian operations have been conducted.

He also said that more than 47,000 tonnes of humanitarian cargoes have been raised by Russia’s executive authorities jointly with Russian regions, public organizations and patriotic movements.