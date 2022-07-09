Russian air defenses down 15 Ukrainian combat drones in past day, top brass reports

MOSCOW, July 9. /TASS/. Russian air defense forces shot down 15 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles over the past 24 hours in nine regions of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) and the Kharkov Region, Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov reported on Saturday.

"In the past 24 hours, the Russian air defense capabilities shot down 15 Ukrainian drones near the communities of Dolgenkoye, Brazhkovka, Zelyonoye, Yakovenkovo, Peski-Radkovskiye, Grushevka, Chervony Oskol of the Kharkov Region, Donetsk and Svyatogorsk of the Donetsk People’s Republic," the spokesman said.