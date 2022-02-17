Some 10 military convoys with cargo departed from Crimea after exercise — statement

ROSTOV-ON-DON, February 17. /TASS/. About 10 convoys with oversize, heavy, or dangerous cargo departed from Crimea after wide-scale military exercise, the Southern Military District press office told journalists Thursday.

"Military automobile inspection officers escorted about 10 military convoys with oversize, heavy, and dangerous loads. Over half of automobile marches covered distances of over 500 km. Some routes included a portion of the Tavrida highway through the Kerch Strait over the Crimean Bridge," the statement says.

On Tuesday, a large-scale Southern Military District exercise ended on the peninsula. The Military District press office previously announced that the servicemen commenced their return to their permanent deployment locations. The military will perform vehicle maintenance and preparation upon arrival.

The tactical exercise involved 15 Southern Military District ground forces proving grounds. The maneuvers involved reinforced regiments of battalion tactical groups.