Su-35S fighters intercept aerial targets in Russia-Belarus Union State’s drills

MOSCOW, February 9. /TASS/. Russian Su-35S fighters went on airspace defense combat alert and practiced intercepting aerial targets in an inspection of the Union State’s response forces on Belarusian territory, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Wednesday.

"The crews of Russian Su-35S fighter jets of the Eastern Military District involved in an inspection of the Union State’s Response Force have gone on combat alert for airspace defense at the Baranovichi airfield (the Republic of Belarus). The crews of the Russian fighters also practiced intercepting aerial targets," the ministry said in a statement.

The Russian Aerospace Force’s pilots studied the areas and routes of their flights, trained aboard aircraft and practiced interoperability with the airfield’s flight control group, the ministry said.

"Su-25 ground attack aircraft of the Republic of Belarus simulated the notional aerial enemy in the drills. After their take-offs, the quick reaction alert fighters received coordinates of the flight of aerial targets from command and air direction posts, following which they intercepted the targets," the ministry said.

Inspection of response forces

The inspection of the Russia-Belarus Union State’s Response Force is running in two stages. At the first stage before February 9, the Belarusian and Russian militaries practiced deploying troops and creating task forces in dangerous directions on the territory of Belarus within a short period of time. During this stage, the troops practiced protecting and defending vital state and military facilities and protecting the state border in the airspace and checking the preparedness and capability of air defense quick reaction alert forces for accomplishing the tasks of shielding vital facilities.

At the second stage of the inspection that will run on February 10-20, the Union Resolve 2022 joint drills will be held, in which the troops will practice fighting and repelling external aggression, countering terrorism and protecting the interests of the Union State.

As the Russian Defense Ministry reported, during the joint drills, the troops will practice reinforcing the state border in potential areas of the illegal penetration of armed gangs into the territory of Belarus and shutting down channels of the supply of arms, munitions and other means that can be used for destabilizing the situation in the country, eliminating outlawed armed gangs and enemy subversive and reconnaissance groups.

The troops will practice their joint operations at the Domanovsky, Gozhsky, Obuz-Lesnovsky, Brestsky and Osipovichsky training grounds in Belarus. The Baranovichi, Luninets, Lida and Machulishchi airfields will also be involved in the drills.