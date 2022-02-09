Russian Navy’s frogmen use submerged robot to fight saboteurs in Black Sea drills

SEVASTOPOL, February 9. /TASS/. The Black Sea Fleet’s personnel employed a submerged remote-controlled robot designed to hunt down intruders deep in the sea during drills aimed at defending a naval harbor in Novorossiysk against saboteurs, the Fleet’s press office reported on Wednesday.

"Under the scenario of the exercise, the squad for fighting underwater subversive forces and capabilities was assigned the task of countering submerged saboteurs trying to reach ships in a military harbor in order to commit a subversive act. During the drills, the anti-sabotage squad employed a Marlin-350 remote-controlled underwater drone," the press office said in a statement.

After spotting the notional enemy, the frogmen engaged in a battle with the saboteurs, practicing submerged battle techniques using blade weapons and firing SPP-1 special underwater pistols. The frogmen also inspected the submerged part of the hull of a submarine and the seabed beneath it to detect any signs of the enemy’s activity, the press office said.

The drills took place in spite of the adverse weather conditions and rough seas as the frogmen were trained on a simulator in a special pool, the press office noted.

The anti-saboteur squads are assigned with protecting the Fleet’s ships and submarines from adversary subversive and reconnaissance forces. The anti-saboteur squads are outfitted with Grachyonok-and Raptor-class fast-speed boats, advanced diving equipment, sonars and special guns for battle on land and under water.