Russian troops deploying field command posts in Belarus in Union State’s joint drills

MOSCOW, January 31. /TASS/. Troops of Russia’s Eastern Military District are deploying mobile command posts at training grounds in Belarus as part of an inspection of the Union State’s response forces, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Monday.

"Units of the Eastern Military District that have been relocated to the Republic of Belarus as part of an inspection of the Union State’s forces have begun deploying mobile field command posts at practice ranges. Signal troop specialists have set up a single troop command and control system," the ministry said in a statement.

The troop command and control system embraces command posts of attached units located at training grounds, it said.

"All the elements of the command and control system are provided with secure radio communications and wire channels. Video conferencing is available at all the command posts, which enables commanders at various levels to transmit command signals in real-time. Engineering works have been carried out to set up command and control posts on terrain and camouflaging measures are underway," the statement says.

Air defense troops are providing defense against a hypothetical enemy’s air attack, the ministry said.

The troops of Russia’s Eastern Military District earlier conducted a railway and vehicular march to the areas of the joint drills in Belarus.

The inspection of the Russia-Belarus Union State’s response forces will run in two stages. At the first stage before February 9, the Belarusian and Russian militaries will practice redeploying troops and creating task forces in dangerous directions on the territory of Belarus within a short period of time. During this stage, the troops will practice protecting and defending vital state and military facilities and protecting the state border in the airspace, including as part of the Russia-Belarus joint regional air defense system.

At the second stage of the inspection that will run on February 10-20, the Union Resolve 2022 joint drills will be held, in which the troops will practice repelling external aggression, countering terrorism and protecting the interests of the Union State.

As the Russian Defense Ministry reported, during the joint drills, the troops will practice reinforcing state border sections in potential areas of the illegal penetration of armed gangs into the territory of Belarus and shutting down channels of the supply of arms, munitions and other means that can be used for destabilizing the situation in the country, eliminating outlawed armed gangs and enemy subversive and reconnaissance groups.

The troops will practice their joint operations at the Obuz-Lesnovsky, Osipovichsky, Brestsky, Gozhsky, and Domanovsky training grounds and the Baranovichi, Luninets, Lida, and Machulishchi airfields, it said.