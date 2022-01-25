Russia’s Central Military Command to hold five large-scale air defense drills this year

YEKATERINBURG, January 25. /TASS/. Russia’s Central Military District will hold five massive air defense drills with live-firings of surface-to-air missile systems at practice ranges in the southern Astrakhan Region and the Republic of Buryatia in Eastern Siberia in 2022, Central Military District Commander Colonel General Alexander Lapin announced on Tuesday.

"The combat teams of S-400 ‘Triumf’ and S-300 ‘Favorit’ surface-to-air missile systems and Pantsyr-S anti-aircraft missile/gun launchers will take part in five large drills of air defense forces in 2022. They will practice the entire range of combat training tasks and live-fire missiles against the targets simulating a notional enemy’s air attack weapons," the commander said.

During the drills, the anti-aircraft gunners will conduct combined multi-kilometer marches to distant training grounds and practice a set of tasks of equipping fire emplacements, changing areas of their deployment and shielding air defense systems. The drills will involve about 2,000 troops from among combat teams, command posts and headquarters officers and also over 500 items of armament and military hardware, the press office specified.

The Central Military District is the largest in Russia. It is based on the territory of the Volga, Urals and Siberian integrated federal districts and 29 Russian regions. Structurally, the Central Military District also includes some overseas facilities: the 201st military base in Tajikistan, the Kant integrated military base in Kyrgyzstan and units stationed on the territory of Kazakhstan. The Central Military District is headquartered in Yekaterinburg in the Urals.