LONDON, January 21. /TASS/. A Royal Navy offshore patrol ship, HMS Tyne, and a Daring-class (Type 45) guided missile destroyer, HMS Dragon, have accompanied Russian warships in the North Sea and the English Channel, the UK Defense Ministry said on Friday.

A task force of three Russian warships was escorted as part of a joint operation with allies, the ministry said.

Prior to that, the mission was carried out by the Royal Netherlands Navy. Now the task is assigned to the French Navy.