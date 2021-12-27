Russia to begin building border guard post on Tajik-Afghan border

DUSHANBE, December 27. /TASS/. Russia is beginning to build a border guard post in Tajikistan on the border with Afghanistan, Russia’s Ambassador to Tajikistan Igor Lyakin-Frolov told a press conference on Monday, replying to a question from TASS.

"The issues [of security] were considered in the bilateral and multilateral context. In particular, a decision was made within the framework of the Collective Security Treaty Organization on strengthening the Tajik-Afghan border. Another contribution by Russia is the construction of a border guard post in the area of Shamsiddin Shohin [the Khatlon region in Tajikistan on the border with Afghanistan]. Funds have been allocated, the agreement has been signed and this project is switching to its practical stage and a modern border guard post will be built," the Russian diplomat said.

Russia has also supplied armaments for the Tajik army under these decisions, he specified.

As the Russian ambassador said, active work is underway "to modernize the 201st Russian military base" stationed in Tajikistan. In particular, the military base is receiving the latest military hardware. It also holds special drills and maneuvers, with over 40 such exercises conducted this year, he specified.

The 201st Russian military base conducts bilateral drills with Tajik partners and multilateral maneuvers within the framework of the CSTO (Collective Security Treaty Organization) with the participation of other countries, the Russian diplomat said, praising the high level of combat training.

"Enhanced attention will be paid to this issue [security on the Tajik-Afghan border]," he stressed.