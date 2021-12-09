Upgraded T-72B3M tanks at Russia’s military base in Tajikistan to take part in 40 drills

YEKATERINBURG, December 9. /TASS/. Russia’s 201st military base stationed in Tajikistan held an official ceremony of handing over newly delivered T-72B3M tanks to tank crews. The upgraded tanks will take part in 40 diverse drills, the press office of Russia’s Central Military District reported on Thursday.

The Central Military District reported on December 6 that a batch of advanced T-72B3M main battle tanks with improved combat properties had arrived for Russia’s military base in Tajikistan.

"In the winter training period, the Russian tank crews will be retrained to operate new combat hardware and hold driving and firing classes. The new tanks are also scheduled to participate in at least 40 diverse drills, in particular, with other units of the military facility," the press office said in a statement.

Central Military District Commander Colonel-General Alexander Lapin said earlier that three motor rifle battalions of the 201st military base had been rearmed with new combat hardware.

The 201st military base stationed in Tajikistan is Russia’s largest military facility outside its borders. The military base is stationed in the cities of Dushanbe and Bokhtar. The military base comprises motor rifle, armored, artillery and reconnaissance units, air defense forces, radiation, chemical and biological protection and signal troops.

Under an agreement signed in October 2012, Russia’s military base in Tajikistan will remain until 2042.