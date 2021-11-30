Su-30SM fighters of Russia, Belarus conduct new air patrol over Belarusian state border

MINSK, November 30. /TASS/. Su-30SM multirole fighters of Belarus and Russia conducted a new joint aerial patrol over the Belarusian state border to enhance air defense combat alerts, the republic’s Defense Ministry reported on Tuesday.

"Efforts continue for implementing a decision on joint patrols of the airspace along the state border of the Republic of Belarus to enhance air defense combat alerts by a mixed tactical group of Su-30SM multirole fighters of Belarus and Russia," the ministry’s press office said on its Telegram channel and uploaded a video clip.

The Su-30SM fighters of both countries carry out flights under an approved plan, regardless of weather conditions and the time of day and night, it specified.

The Belarusian Defense Ministry earlier reported that a mixed tactical group comprising Su-30SM multirole fighters of Belarus and Russia conducted an air patrol along the state border of Belarus on November 25.

Prior to that, Minsk informed that the republic’s radio-technical and radar reconnaissance systems registered a constant increase in the intensity of flights by NATO spy and combat planes along the state border of Belarus, including in Ukraine’s airspace. The flights by these aircraft had actually doubled lately and the number of US planes engaged in these operations had risen by 50%, the Belarusian Defense Ministry specified.