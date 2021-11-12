Russian Navy ship thwarts enemy attack in Atlantic drills

MURMANSK, November 12. /TASS/. The Northern Fleet’s large anti-submarine warfare ship Vice-Admiral Kulakov practiced maneuvers to repel a notional enemy attack in the Atlantic Ocean, the Fleet’s press office reported on Friday.

"The crew of the Northern Fleet’s large anti-submarine destroyer Vice Admiral Kulakov held drills to thwart a notional enemy’s attack on a group of ships and vessels during their transit by sea. The exercise with live-fire on surface and simulated aerial targets were held in the Atlantic Ocean," the press office said in a statement.

The mariners also practiced striking boats and notional cruise missiles with small-caliber rapid-fire surface-to-air artillery. The combat teams of AK-630 artillery guns delivered fire against Pirat-type targets, the press office added.

"The missile and artillery gunners of the large anti-submarine warfare ship Vice-Admiral Kulakov fired the Kinzhal anti-aircraft missile system and 100mm AK-100 artillery guns against aerial targets that simulated aircraft and unmanned aerial vehicles," the press office said.

The anti-submarine destroyer Vice-Admiral Kulakov embarked on its long-distance deployment from the Northern Fleet’s main naval base of Severomorsk on June 28. At first, the warship’s crew participated in Russia’s Main Naval Parade off Kronshtadt and then practiced particular episodes of practical measures during a command and staff exercise in the Atlantic Ocean.

On August 18-23, the Northern Fleet’s sailors operated in the Mediterranean. Over this period, they made business calls at Algeria, Syria and Cyprus and also held a series of drills for various types of defense for a group of ships in transit by sea and practiced hunting down a notional enemy submarine. In October, the Russian Navy ship provided security of shipping in the Gulf of Guinea off Africa’s Atlantic coast. The Vice-Admiral Kulakov traveled over 24,000 nautical miles in its deployment in distant waters.