Kremlin refrains from commenting on US request to use Russian bases in Asia

MOSCOW, September 28. /TASS/. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov did not comment on the publication reporting that the US had raised the possibility of the US military using Russian bases in Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan to combat terrorism, in particular, in Afghanistan.

"I am not commenting on this topic in any way," Peskov stated, noting that the publication referred to talks between the Russian and US presidents, Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden, in Geneva. "Everything that could be said about these negotiations has been spoken," the spokesman said. When asked to confirm or deny information that Putin and Biden had addressed the possible use of military bases, Peskov refrained from commenting once again.

On Monday, The Wall Street Journal, citing its sources, revealed that Chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley and Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Valery Gerasimov discussed the possibility of using Russian bases in Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan by the Americans in order to counter terrorism, in particular, in Afghanistan. However, the American side has not received a specific answer. According to the publication, the US National Security Council’s members regarded some of Putin's words as a sign that Russia would consider such an opportunity in the interests of countering global terrorism. They asked Milley to clarify, during the meeting with Gerasimov, whether it was properly interpreted. However, the Pentagon did not confirm this information, the newspaper admitted.

Furthermore, Peskov did not comment on the data that China was allegedly building about 300 missile silos, more than 200 of which were located along the country’s northern border near Russia. <…> "I will leave your question unanswered," he said.