Ministers of post-Soviet security bloc CSTO to gather in Dushanbe

DUSHANBE, September 15. /TASS/. A joint meeting of foreign ministers, defense ministers and secretaries of national security councils of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) will be held on Wednesday in Tajikistan’s capital Dushanbe.

The event will focus on the situation in Afghanistan and issues related to the organization’s work.

The Russian Foreign Ministry’s official spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said earlier this month that Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov would attend the event in person. The session, chaired by Tajik Foreign Minister Sirojiddin Muhriddin "will sum up the results of the organization’s activities in the inter-session period," she said.

The joint session is expected to approve documents to be later brought before the Collective Security Council of the organization. According to Zakharova, participants will "review a solid package of decisions related to external policy, as well as military and anti-terrorism cooperation within the organization’s framework."

Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev will also visit Dushanbe on Wednesday to attend the meeting in person. According to the Russian Security Council, participants are expected to discuss military and political situation on the CSTO territory, as well as the situation in Afghanistan.

Meanwhile, the Russian Defense Ministry said issues of regional security and international cooperation will be raised at the meeting. Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu has already arrived to Dushanbe.

According to the CSTO website, "a number of important political declarations" are expected to be adopted during the meeting, including a joint statement on the situation in Afghanistan.

The event is held in the run-up to the CSTO Collective Security Council meeting. The event, due on September 16, will bring together leaders of the member states to discuss international and regional security. The situation in Afghanistan and its impact on security of the CSTO member states will be high on the agenda of the summit.

The summit will be held in the in-person format and will be chaired by Tajik President Emomali Rakhmon. Earlier this week, Russian President Vladimir Putin said he had to self-isolate due to contacts with coronavirus-infected people in his inner circle. Because of that, the Russian leader will attend the high-profile events in Tajikistan due this week - the CSTO Collective Security Council meeting, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit and a joint CSTO-SCO summit - via a video linkup.

The Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) is an international organization on security matters that has six members - Russia, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan. The Collective Security Treaty was signed in Tashkent in 1992.

Tajikistan holds the CSTO presidency in 2020-2021.