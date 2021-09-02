Russia’s S-300s, S-400s destroy over 20 targets at Combat Commonwealth 2021 drills

ASHULUK PROVING GROUND / Astrakhan region/, September 2. /TASS/. The S-400, S-300, and Pantsir-S air defense systems eliminated more than 20 targets feigning to be low-altitude drones and ballistic missiles during the Combat Commonwealth-2021 exercises, with the participation of CIS air defense forces at the Ashuluk proving ground in the Astrakhan Region.

"As part of the main event of the drills, units belonging to the S-400 Triumph, the S-300 Favorit air defense systems and the Pantsir-S missile system destroyed more than 20 targets. The targets were complex: some were low-altitude targets, some were ballistic ones," Deputy Chairman of the Air Defense Coordination Committee under the CIS Defense Ministers’ Council Colonel-General Yuri Grekhov said.

The crews of long-range Tu-22M3 bombers, Su-34 fighter-bombers, Su-30SM and Su-35S jets, MiG-31BMs, Su-27s, and MiG-29SMT fighters as well as Su-25SMs, Su-24MRs, and Yak-130 aircraft were also involved in the joint maneuvers.

In total, around 2,000 military personnel and over 200 units of armaments and special military equipment took part in the joint drills. The military personnel of Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, and Kyrgyzstan are taking part in the joint Combat Commonwealth - 2021 drills. The next stage of the exercises will be held in Kazakhstan and Tajikistan on September 3-24.