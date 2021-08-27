Diver detection system on display at Army 2021 forum

KUBINKA, August 27. /TASS/. Russia’s Sea Underwater Weapon - Gidropribor company demonstrated the Mayak-2014 automated diver detection system at the Army 2021 Forum, Deputy General Designer of the company Mikhail Kettuev told TASS on Friday.

"The underwater unit supports dolphin or diver detection at a distance up to 500 meters. Larger targets that can move are detected at a distance up to a thousand meters. Probably, some brand new ultra small-size submarines, because there are submarines carrying two or three people all over the world. They are detected at a distance up to one thousand meters," Kettuev said.

"The Mayak station is a remotely controlled sonar. The unit can touch the bottom and no anchor is needed - the station has negative buoyancy. It is located at a depth of two to fifty meters and has four aerials if required. If four aerials are mounted, it will perform 360-degree surveillance," the designer said. Information coming through the unit does not require ongoing control, he noted. "If we detect that a special unit operative is moving in the space, the information processing system will generate a target detection signal to the operator," Kettuev added.

The International Military-Technical Forum Army 2021 is being held from August 22 to 28 in Kubinka outside Moscow.