Kalashnikov firearms producer launches work on advanced small arms system

KUBINKA /Moscow Region/, August 27. /TASS/. The Kalashnikov Group has begun work on developing a cutting-edge small arms system capable of handling data on the enemy’s location and increasing the soldier’s situational awareness, the firearms manufacturer told TASS at the Army-2021 international military-technical forum on Friday.

The Kalashnikov Group is developing an advanced small arms suite at its own initiative in cooperation with associate contractors. The prototype has successfully passed its tests and has been demonstrated to the defense minister at the Army-2021 arms show, the Kalashnikov Group said.

The state-of-the-art system of small arms is designated to strike manpower, including personnel protected by body armor and enemy guns at ranges of up to 600 meters, it said.

"The system will boost the efficiency of an individual serviceman and units largely thanks to the higher probability and speed of striking enemy targets and the capability of handling the data on the adversary’s location," the statement says.

The small arms suite can be integrated with the soldier combat gear’s protection, control and power supply systems, it said.

"The new system is modular and will be comparable to the operational AK-12 [assault rifle] in weight," the Kalashnikov Group said.