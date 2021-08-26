Kronshtadt to protect new technologies using neural networks — CEO

KUBINKA, August 24. /TASS/. Kronshtadt is attempting to create systems with the use of neural networks that will resist compromising, CEO of the Russian defense company Sergey Bogatikov told TASS at the International Military-Technical Forum Army-2021.

"We are working with defense technologies and understand that even machine learning technologies have plenty of downsides. Cases of compromising neutral networks, bypassing them are already present. Therefore, we act now very cautiously and attempt to create such systems that will be resistible to the said effects," the top manager said.

Artificial intelligence is already solving plenty of tasks, Bogatikov said. "In the first instance, these are subsidiary tasks related to target identification, navigation and identification of zones where the aircraft should not appear," he added.

The International Military-Technical Forum Army-2021 is being held from August 22 to 28 in Kubinka, the Moscow Region.