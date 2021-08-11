Russian, US defense chiefs discuss risk-reduction measures — Pentagon

WASHINGTON, August 11. /TASS/. Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu discussed transparency and risk-reduction measures with US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin during a telephone talk, Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby said in a statement released on Wednesday.

"The purpose of the call was to support transparency and risk-reduction efforts following the July 28 resumption of the U.S.-Russia Strategic Stability Dialogue in Geneva, Switzerland," the statement says.

As Russia’s Defense Ministry reported earlier on Wednesday, during the phone talk, the sides "discussed the results of bilateral consultations on strategic stability and the issues of global and regional security."

The first face-to-face round of Russian-US consultations on strategic stability this year was held at the US permanent mission to the UN headquarters in Geneva in July. The Russian delegation was led by Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov while the American delegation was headed by Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman.