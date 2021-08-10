NBC protection troops kick off large-scale drills in Siberia, Urals and Volga area

YEKATERINBURG, August 10. /TASS/. Nuclear, biological and chemical (NBC) protection troops of Russia’s Central Military District kicked off integrated drills in Siberia, the Urals and the Volga area, the District’s press office reported on Tuesday.

"Over 2,000 personnel of the Central Military District’s NBC protection troops are involved in the exercise that kicked off today at training grounds in the Altai, Sverdlovsk and Samara Regions. The exercise will run through August 28. In the course of the drills, the NBC protection troops of the Central Military District will accomplish combat training assignments to practice NBC reconnaissance, aerosol counter-measures, decontamination, and the employment of heavy flamethrower systems," the press office said in a statement.

The troops will practice NBC reconnaissance using their basic RKhM-6 vehicles and will also gather soil samples and contaminated particles in field conditions. Aerosol counter-measures squads will carry out timed operations to set up smoke screens over the positions of protected troops to hide them visually and in the infrared band, the statement says.

Meanwhile, decontamination teams will accomplish timed procedures to prepare decontaminating compounds and deploy ARS-14KM and TMS-65 vehicles for degassing, decontaminating and disinfecting the terrain, military hardware, armaments and personnel. The teams of TOS-1 heavy flamethrowers will pass the tests of conducting marches, loading systems with munitions and taking aim at targets, the press office specified.

The drills will bring together over 300 items of military hardware, the press office said.