Production of upgraded version of Su-57 fighter is to start in 2025 - source

MOSCOW, August 9. /TASS/. The production of the upgraded version of the fifth generation Su-57 fighter as part of the Megapolis research and development project is expected to begin in 2025, a source in the military-industrial sector told TASS.

"In the upgraded version of the fighter as part of the Megapolis research and development project, a completely upgraded cockpit with the most advanced avionics will be installed. In addition, the aircraft will be equipped with a second stage power unit. It is planned that mass production of the upgraded Su-57 will start from 2025," the source said.

He also clarified that as part of the Megapolis research and development project the Su-57 fighter will be made in a single-seat version. TASS has no official confirmation of this information.

Earlier, TASS reported that a fifth-generation Su-57 fighter jet will be designed in a two-seat modification to control a swarm of heavy Okhotnik combat drones.

The Sukhoi Su-57 is a Russian-made fifth-generation multirole fighter designated to destroy all types of air, ground and naval targets. The Su-57 fighter jet features stealth technology with the broad use of composite materials, is capable of developing a supersonic cruising speed and is furnished with the most advanced onboard radio-electronic equipment, including a powerful onboard computer (the so-called electronic second pilot), the radar system spread across its body and some other innovations, in particular, armament placed inside its fuselage.

The Russian Aerospace Forces have to receive 24 Su-57 by the end of 2024. Their number is to grow to 76 by 2028.