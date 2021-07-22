Russia to upgrade Indian Air Force’s MiG-29 fighters by 2022

ZHUKOVSKY /Moscow Region/, July 22. /TASS/. The upgrade of the Indian Air Force’s MiG-29 fighters to the MiG-29UPG level will be completed in 2022, Director of Russia’s Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation Dmitry Shugayev told TASS at the MAKS-2021 international air show on Thursday.

"The modernization of all the Indian MiG-29 fighters to the MiG-29UPG level is due to be completed in 2022 under the existing contract," Russia’s military cooperation chief said.

It was reported earlier that about 60 MiG-29 fighters of the Indian Air Force would be upgraded to the MiG-29UPG level. MiG-29 combat aircraft are being upgraded using Russian components, including radio-electronics and armaments.

The MAKS-2021, one of the world’s top three air shows, is running in the suburban town of Zhukovsky outside Moscow on July 20-25.