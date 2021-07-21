Asian, African and European countries eye Russia’s Su-57 fighter — Rosoboronexport chief

ZHUKOVSKY /Moscow Region/, July 21. /TASS/. Countries of the Asia-Pacific Region, Africa and Europe have shown interest in Russia’s Su-57 fifth-generation fighter, CEO of the state arms seller Rosoboronexport (part of the state tech corporation Rostec) Alexander Mikheyev told TASS at the MAKS-2021 international air show on Wednesday.

"Rosoboronexport is currently examining the requests for the Su-57E fifth-generation fighter from five countries of the Asia-Pacific region, Africa and Europe," the chief executive said.

The Rosoboronexport chief said on July 20 that the Su-57 had triggered great interest, considering that a government contract had been signed for this fighter under Russia’s state armament program. He also noted that there was fierce competition from US, European and Chinese companies on the world combat aircraft market.

The MAKS-2021, one of the world’s top three air shows, is running in the suburban town of Zhukovsky outside Moscow on July 20-25.

Russia’s Su-57 fighter

The Sukhoi Su-57 is a Russian-made fifth-generation multirole fighter designated to destroy all types of air, ground and naval targets. The Su-57 fighter jet features stealth technology with the broad use of composite materials, is capable of developing a supersonic cruising speed and is furnished with the most advanced onboard radio-electronic equipment. This includes a powerful onboard computer (the so-called electronic second pilot), and a radar system spread across its body along with some other innovations, in particular, an armament placed inside its fuselage.