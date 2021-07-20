New Sukhoi jet fighter to enjoy demand in Russia and abroad, Minister says

MOSCOW, July 20. /TASS/. The new Sukhoi jet fighter will enjoy demand both on the international market and from the Russian Ministry of Defense, Rostec head Sergey Chemezov hopes.

"This project is our initiative. There have been no orders for this project yet. Today, we have decided to make it ourselves, because we see that there will be a demand for these machines, including on the international market. I hope that our Ministry of Defense will be interested in this machine as well," Chemezov said in an interview during the MAKS-2021 expo.

Chemezov named India, the Middle East, Southeast Asia and Latin America as potential buyers.

"Primarily, we hope that this will be an export potential," he underscored.

The brand new light tactical single-plane jet premiered during the first day of the MAKS-2021 expo. The development of a new light single-engine plane was first disclosed by an aviation industry source in May. The source told TASS that the new plane will be able to go supersonic and have low radar visibility.