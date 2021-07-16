DDoS attack registered on Russian Defense Ministry website — source

MOSCOW, July 16. /TASS/. The official website of the Russian Defense Ministry is down due to a DDoS attack, a source in the law enforcement informed TASS on Friday.

"Specialists from the defense ministry are repelling a DDoS attack on the official website of the Defense Ministry," the source said.

Currently, the ministry’s website is down.

Previously, major attacks on Russian sources were documented during Russian President Vladimir Putin’s Q&A session, when the session’s digital systems were attacked.