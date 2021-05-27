Russian MiG-31 fighter intercepts Norwegian military plane over Barents Sea

MOSCOW, May 27. /TASS/. A Russian MiG-31 fighter of the Northern Fleet’s air defense quick reaction alert forces was scrambled for the second straight day to intercept a Norwegian Air Force P-3C Orion maritime patrol plane over the Barents Sea, the Fleet’s press office reported on Thursday.

On May 27, Russian air defense systems spotted an aerial target over the Barents Sea approaching Russia’s state border. A MiG-31 fighter was scrambled to identify the target, the press office said in a statement.

"The Russian fighter’s crew identified the aerial target as a Norwegian Air Force P-3C Orion maritime patrol aircraft and shadowed it over the Barents Sea," the statement says.

After the foreign military plane turned away from Russia’s state border, the Russian fighter’s crew safely returned to its home airbase. The MiG-31 fighter performed its flight in strict compliance with the international rules of using the airspace. The foreign military plane was not allowed to violate the Russian state border, the statement says.

On May 26, the Russian Northern Fleet also reported that a MiG-31 fighter was scrambled to intercept a Norwegian Air Force P-3C Orion maritime patrol plane over the Barents Sea.