Risks near Russian borders demand constant armed forces' high combat readiness, says Putin

SOCHI, May 25. /TASS/. Risks existing worldwide, including near Russia’s borders, demand constant high combat readiness of the country’s Armed Forces, Russian President Vladimir Putin said, opening a series of meetings on the topic of defense on Tuesday.

"A complex international situation, the potential risks and threats to Russia’s military security, including in the immediate vicinity of our borders, demand constant high combat readiness of Russia’s Armed Forces," the president said.

He assured that for this reason the fine-tuning of the structure and composition of Russia’s army and navy will continue as well as their active outfitting with modern armaments, military and special equipment.

Putin also promised to support the development of the potential of defense enterprises and leading design and engineering offices that develop and produce prospective armaments and equipment.