Post-Soviet security bloc to hold Rubezh-2021 drills in Kyrgyzstan

BISHKEK, May 21. /TASS/. The Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) will hold the Rubezh-2021 (Frontier-2021) exercise on the territory of Kyrgyzstan in the third quarter of this year, the press office of the Kyrgyz Defense Ministry reported on Friday.

"A working meeting of representatives of the defense ministries of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Russian Federation and the CSTO Joint Staff was held at the Kyrgyz Republic’s Defense Ministry on organizing and holding the Rubezh-2021 joint exercise with the units of the Collective Rapid Reaction Forces of the Central Asian region," the statement says.

The meeting discussed the fundamentals of the drills’ design, the structures of the command, operational groups and participating contingents of the CSTO member states and also logistics issues, the press office said.

The CSTO comprises Russia, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan.