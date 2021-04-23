Victory Day fireworks to light up Moscow’s skies with colors of Russian national flag

MOSCOW, April 23. /TASS/. A unique and massive fireworks display that will light up the skies of the Russian capital during the upcoming WWII Victory Day celebrations on May 9 will produce a unique color pattern of the Russian national flag, Russia’s Defense Ministry announced on Friday.

"In honor of the 76th anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War, the personnel of an artillery battalion will send festive fireworks with a unique and unrepeatable height and color pattern bursting into the sky," the ministry quoted Separate Guards Fireworks Battalion Commander Colonel Vyacheslav Paradnikov as saying.

The event will culminate in the fireworks soaring and exploding at various heights to light up Moscow’s night sky with the colors of the Russian national flag (white, blue and red), he said.

Seventy-two guns installed on several sites will send over 12,000 fireworks of more than 70 types exploding into Moscow’s skies along with special Tricolor compositions, the Defense Ministry said.

Meanwhile, a battery of WWII ZIS-3 cannons installed on Moscow’s Poklonnaya Hill Victory Park will put on a gun salute firing 30 blank artillery salvoes, it added.

The fireworks display on May 9 will begin at 22:00 Moscow time and last ten minutes.