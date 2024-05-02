Putin approves draft agreement on customs transit in EAEU

MOSCOW, May 2. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin approved signing of the agreement on the unified customs transit system of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU).

The relevant enactment of the head of state was posted. "The proposal of the Russian government on signing of the agreement on the unified customs transit system of the Eurasian Economic Union and a third party (third parties) to be accepted," the document reads.

The Russian Finance Ministry is authorized to make amendments that are not of a fundamental nature to the approved draft during negotiations. The agreement is expected to be signed at the meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council, the document indicates.

The EAEU summit will be held in Moscow on May 8, the Russian President said earlier.