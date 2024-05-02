LNG supplies to Europe at their lowest in April since February — GIE

MOSCOW, May 2. /TASS/. Supplies of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from European terminals into the EU gas transmission system fell in April 2024 and were the lowest since February, according to the data from Gas Infrastructure Europe (GIE).

In April, LNG receipts from terminals into the European gas transportation system amounted to 10.12 billion cubic meters, which is 4% lower than in March and 16% less year-on-year.

Since the beginning of 2024, LNG supplies from terminals to the European gas transportation system have totaled about 40.9 billion cubic meters, which is 7.5% less than in the same period last year.

LNG supplies in 2024 rank first in terms of share among Europe's gas sources - 31%, according to data from the European Network of Transmission System Operators for Gas (ENTSOG) as of April 28. Supplies from the North Sea (mainly Norwegian gas) rank second with a share of 25%, while supplies from underground gas storage facilities (UGS) rank third (21%).

The share of gas supplies from the East (Russian gas, gas supplies from Ukraine, as well as European companies taking their gas from Ukrainian underground gas storage facilities) amounted to 9%. This is more than supplied from the UK (2%) and North Africa (8.6%).