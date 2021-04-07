No foreign leaders to be invited to Victory Day parade in Moscow on May 9 — Kremlin

Over 12,000 troops to march across Moscow’s Red Square in WWII Victory Parade on May 9

MOSCOW, April 7. /TASS/. No foreign guests will be invited to the May 9 parade on the occasion of the 76th anniversary of the victory in the Great Patriotic War, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the media on Wednesday.

"No. This is not a jubilee year. No foreign guests will be invited," Peskov said when asked if invitations to the Victory Parade would be sent to foreign leaders.

He stressed that "in all other respects there will be a normal procedure of inviting guests to the parade, but some nuances may be determined by our sanitary authorities when the event draws near."