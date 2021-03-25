Over 12,000 troops to march across Moscow’s Red Square in WWII Victory Parade on May 9

"Over 12,500 personnel, more than 190 weapon systems and 76 aircraft are planned to be involved in the military parade in Moscow on May 9," the defense chief said at the ministry’s board meeting.

MOSCOW, March 25. /TASS/. Over 12,500 personnel will participate in the military parade on Moscow’s Red Square on May 9 to celebrate the 76th anniversary of the Soviet Union’s victory over Nazi Germany in the 1941-1945 Great Patriotic War, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Thursday.

Victory Parade will definitely take place in 2021, Kremlin says

The parade’s mechanized column will include 35 types of new and modernized military hardware, he specified.

Timely measures have helped prevent the spread of the coronavirus infection among the personnel of parade units, he said.

"This was largely facilitated by the compliance with the established requirements: only those who have been vaccinated and have COVID-19 antibodies are admitted to the training and its provision," the defense chief said.

The preparations for the May 9 military parade on Moscow’s Red Square "are in full swing," the defense minister said.