Russian stocks close mixed on Thursday

MOSCOW, May 2. /TASS/. Russia’s stock market closed mixed on Thursday as the MOEX Index lost 0.78% to 3,442.83 points, while the dollar-denominated RTS Index added 0.28% to 1,177.96 points. The yuan exchange rate slipped by 0.036% to 12.7 rubles, the dollar fell by 1% to 92.05 rubles, while the euro lost 1.02% to 98.69 rubles.

"On the first business days between the May holidays many market participants will most likely prefer to abandon active actions, which overall will affect both trading volumes and results. This day on the stock market confirmed it," BCS Investment World’s Alexander Shepelev said.

News on details of the new package of anti-Russia sanctions contributed relatively negative sentiment. In particular, it is expected to mainly target the energy sector, in particular, projects related to production of natural gas and oil. Amid this background prices of Novatek, Rosneft and Surgutneftegas shares have been falling since early morning. Losses even stronger than those of hydrocarbons companies were posted by Aeroflot shares (-1.88%) as its low-cost airline Pobeda may be put on the sanctions list.

Meanwhile the price of futures contracts of Brent crude oil itself did not seriously affect shares, having added 0.3% to $83.83 per barrel.

Among the biggest gainers by the end of trading session were Qiwi shares (21.33%), Bashneft preferred and ordinary shares (+2.06%, +0.87%), Globaltrans receipts (+1.81%), Rusagro receipts (+1.48%), Novabev Group shares (+1.15%) and Alrosa shares (+1.03%).

Regarding Thursday news related to Qiwi, the inability of the Deposit Insurance Agency to secure cancellation of the sale and purchase contract for shares in Qiwi is worth mentioning.

Bashneft shareholders expect a statement on 2023 dividends. "The company posted net profit under IFRS attributable to shareholders for 2023 in the amount of 177.4 bln rubles in February. Bashneft earned 167.4 bln rubles under RAS in 2023, which is 54.9% higher than in the previous year. In 2022, the company paid dividends with a return of around 9.5-12% on ordinary and preferred shares," Veles Capital Investment Company’s Elena Kozhukhova said.

Among the biggest losers by the end of trading session were LSR shares (-14.97%), Mechel ordinary and preferred shares (-4.15%, -3.11%), TGK-1 shares (-3.78%), Gazprom shares (-3.41%), Etalon receipts (-2.65%).

Gazprom reported loss attributable to shareholders under IFRS for 2023 worth around 629 bln rubles ($6.8 bln) (the market expected profit) against net profit worth 1.226 trillion rubles ($15.29 bln) in the previous year. "There is a good chance that the gas giant will still pay 2023 dividends from adjusted net profit, though financial results confirm that Gazprom will hardly become an interesting dividend story of this season. The company’s board of directors usually takes its payment decision at the end of May," Kozhukhova said.

BCS World of Investment expects the MOEX Index at 3,455-3,475 points on May 3, while the dollar exchange rate - at 92-92.5 rubles.

Freedom Finance Global projects the MOEX Index at 3,400-3,500 points on Friday, the dollar to ruble pair is expected at 91-93 rubles, the euro to ruble pair - at 97-99 rubles, while the yuan-ruble pair - at 12.5-13 rubles.