CIS states to hold joint air defense drills in September

DUSHANBE, April 14. /TASS/. The CIS member states will hold Combat Brotherhood-2021 drills of their integrated air defense system at practice ranges in Russia, Kazakhstan and Tajikistan in September, Russia’s Air and Anti-Ballistic Missile Defense Commander, Aerospace Force Deputy Commander-in-Chief Lieutenant General Yuri Grekhov announced on Wednesday.

"In the course of the drills, there are plans to involve the training grounds Ashuluk in the Russian Federation, Sary-Shagan in the Republic of Kazakhstan and Kharb-Maidon and Chorukh-Daron in the Republic of Tajikistan. The combat teams of the Air Defense and Air Force units from the armed forces of Belarus, Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan will participate in the drills," the Russian general said, following the results of a meeting of the CIS Air Defense Coordination Committee.

The drills will aim to practice employing groupings of aircraft and air defense forces from the CIS states in anti-terror operations and armed conflicts. The exercises will focus on raising combat coherence of the CIS air defense forces and practice their inter-operability in combat operations and also examine problematic issues of jointly employing troops.

The CIS integrated air defense system was established pursuant to an agreement between the organization’s 10 member states signed in Almaty on February 10, 1995. The deal concluded for an indefinite period is open for other countries to join it. It currently embraces Russia, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.

The CIS integrated air defense system of forces and capabilities comprises about 20 aviation units, over 50 missile and radio-technical troops’ formations and about 10 air defense brigades. The CIS integrated air defense also includes electronic warfare units.