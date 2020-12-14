Russian Navy sailors eliminate saboteurs in Arctic drills

MURMANSK, December 14. /TASS/. The warships of the Northern Fleet’s Kola Flotilla of All-Arms Forces held anti-saboteur drills in the Barents Sea, the Fleet’s press office reported on Monday.

"In the area of the easternmost tip of Kildin Island, the sailors of the small anti-submarine warfare ship Yunga, the small missile ship Rassvet and the coastal-type minesweeper Yelnya alternately performed practical grenade throwing. Under the drills’ scenario, the Northern Fleet sailors practiced striking a notional enemy’s underwater saboteurs with hand grenades and rocket-propelled grenades during firings from hand-held grenade launchers," the press office said in a statement.

The drills involved the crews of the warships from the Kola Flotilla’s water protection force, the press office specified.

Apart from the drills, the crews of the warships Yunga, Rassvet and Yelnya practiced operations at sea to fulfil the tasks of the training course for surface ships as well as combat and everyday service measures, the statement says.