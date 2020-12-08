Over 20 aircraft and helicopters involved in Russian Baltic Fleet’s commander flights

KALININGRAD, December 8. /TASS/. About 20 combat aircraft and helicopters of the Baltic Fleet’s naval aviation are involved in the first commander flights in the new training year that started on December 1, the Fleet’s press office reported on Tuesday.

The participants in the drills are practicing the single techniques and procedures of flight personnel training both in the sky and on the ground in performing the most complex exercises of the combat training course, the press office said in a statement.

"During several days, the commanders of aviation units and their deputies will accomplish flight training exercises in the daytime and at night, flying Su-27 fighters, Su-30SM multirole fighter aircraft, Su-24M frontline bombers, Ka-27 search and rescue and anti-submarine warfare helicopters, Mi-24 and Mi-8 attack and transport helicopters and also An-26 military transport planes," the statement says.

Overall, up to 20 aircraft and helicopters and also various aerodrome equipment are involved in the drills, the press office specified.

The pilots will practice landings at night and in poor weather conditions, piloting over the water surface at low and ultra-low altitudes, landings on the decks of aircraft carriers both on the move and adrift and accomplish other assigned tasks, the statement says.

"The commander flights’ specific feature will be the pilots’ paired flights, demonstration of the crews’ interaction with the aerodrome command group and also with all the units responsible for flight shifts," the press office stressed.