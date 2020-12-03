Russian radars track 30 foreign spy planes and six drones over week

MOSCOW, December 4. /TASS/. Russian radars tracked 36 foreign aircraft that conducted air reconnaissance near Russia’s state border over the past week, the Russian Defense Ministry’s Krasnaya Zvezda newspaper reported on Friday.

The paper’s infographics show that 30 foreign spy planes and six drones conducted air reconnaissance along Russia’s state borders in the past week.

The flights by foreign spy aircraft were tracked by Russian radar stations. No violations of the Russian state border were allowed, according to the newspaper, which cited information from the Russian Defense Ministry.

The newspaper also reported that two Russian fighter jets were scrambled during the week to prevent the violation of Russia’s airspace.

Also, Su-35S, Il-76MD-90A and Su-34 aircraft were delivered to the troops under the defense procurement plan, the infographics show.

Last week, Aerospace Force Deputy Commander-in-Chief Lieutenant-General Andrei Yudin said in an interview with Krasnaya Zvezda newspaper that Russian air defense quick reaction alert forces detected and intercepted over 1,300 foreign spy planes in 2020. According to Yudin, the Russian fighter aircraft from air defense quick reaction alert forces were scrambled over 170 times to intercept foreign planes near Russia’s borders.