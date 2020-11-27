Over 200 aircraft, helicopters and missile systems to arrive for Russian troops this year

MOSCOW, November 27. /TASS/. Russian defense enterprises will deliver over 200 aircraft, helicopters and surface-to-air missile systems to the troops this year, Aerospace Force Deputy Commander-in-Chief Lieutenant-General Andrei Yudin said in an interview with the Defense Ministry’s Krasnaya Zvezda newspaper on Friday.

"This year, defense enterprises are due to deliver over 200 items of new military hardware to the troops, including Su-35S and Su-34 aircraft, Mi-28UB and Ka-52 helicopters, L-410UVP-U20 and Yak-130 training aircraft and S-400 anti-aircraft missile systems," the general said.

By now, the Russian troops have already received over 70 aircraft and helicopters and also about 30 anti-aircraft and anti-ballistic missile defense systems. Also, four anti-aircraft missile regiments have completed their rearmament with S-400 systems, he said.