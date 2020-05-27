Second modernized Tu-22M3M bomber tested on hypersonic speeds — source

MOSCOW, May 27. /TASS/. The second prototype of the Tu-22M3M supersonic bomber underwent trials at hypersound speeds during its fourth test flight, a defense industry source told TASS on Wednesday.

"Five flights have already been performed. The hypersound speed was achieved during the fourth flight. The aircraft demonstrated good stability and controllability. Modified systems and equipment are performing normally during the trials," the source said.

"Preliminary trials are scheduled for completion in 2020," the source added.

The second prototype of the Tu-22M3M supersonic bomber successfully performed its maiden flight in March 2020. The aim of the flight was to assess the takeoff and landing characteristics and test the information control system, Tupolev Design Bureau’s press service said back then, adding that a series of the aircraft’s test flights was to begin in the near future.

The first upgraded Tu-22M3M missile-carrying bomber performed its debut flight on December 28, 2018. The aircraft carried no armament and its flight proceeded at an altitude of 1,500 meters and lasted 37 minutes. By late October 2019, the aircraft completed 18 successful test flights.

The Tu-22M3M is a modernized version of the Tu-22M3 long-range supersonic missile-carrying bomber with the variable-sweep wing. During its upgrade, the bomber will get new avionics and a capability to employ new missiles.